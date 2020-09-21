BJEA  donates Tk 40 lakh to PM’s relief fund

Bangladesh Judicial Employees Association (BJEA) on Sunday donated Tk 40 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the poor affected by the Covid-19 impact.

The Prime Minister received the donations through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

PM's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus received the cheques of donations on behalf of the premier at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the city on Sunday.

Md Golam Sarwar, Secretary of Law and Justice Division of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, handed over the cheques of donations. Bangladesh Judicial Employees Association president Sah Md Mamun and Secretary Kazi Didar were also present at the occasion.







