Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chatra Dal holds a rally in front of the Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Sunday demanding reinstatement of Prof Morshed Hasan Khan of the Marketing Department. Prof Khan was sacked by the DU Syndicate on September 9 over the allegation of defaming Bangabandhu. photo: observer