Imam murdered in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Sept 20: An Imam of a local mosque in Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh was hacked to death allegedly by some miscreants near Sadhu R Market in the upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Azim Uddin, 50, an Imam (a person who conducts prayers) of Sadhu R Paschimpara Jame-e-mosque.

Quoting locals, Shahinuzzaman Khan, officer-in-charge of Pagla Police Station, said the miscreants intercepted Imam Azim while returning home from mosque after 'Esha' prayer and killed him after slitting his throat around 9:00pm.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.







