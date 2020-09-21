Video
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:27 PM
Imam murdered in Mymensingh

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Sept 20: An Imam of a local mosque in Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh was hacked to death allegedly by some miscreants near Sadhu R Market in the upazila on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Azim Uddin, 50, an Imam (a person who conducts prayers) of Sadhu R Paschimpara Jame-e-mosque.
Quoting locals, Shahinuzzaman Khan, officer-in-charge of Pagla Police Station, said the miscreants intercepted Imam Azim while returning home from mosque after 'Esha' prayer and killed him after slitting his throat around 9:00pm.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.


