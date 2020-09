Chittagong Stock Exchange's former managing director and a capital market expert Wali-ul-Maruf Matin died of coronavirus in a city hospital while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Dhaka Stock Exchange director Rakibur Rahman expresses deep sorrow and grief over Maruf Matin's death.

Rakibur Rahmnan said Wali-Ul-Maruf Matin is one having been involved in the capital market for a long time as a capital market friendly personality.