Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:27 PM
Researchers find C-19 RNA in wastewater

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Observer Desk

Researchers from Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) and North South University (NSU) have detected traces of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA (Covid-19) in wastewater samples collected from July to August, said a press release on Sunday.
The NSTU and NSU team led by Prof Firoz Ahmed, chairman of Department of Microbiology at NSTU, made the first and successful attempt to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus' genetic material from sewage water samples in the country.
They collected 16 specimens between July 10 and August 29, from the drainage, sewage, and toilets near Shaheed Bhulu Stadium Isolation Centre for Covid-19 patients in Noakhali.
The team successfully detected several genes including "ORF1ab" and "N protein genes" from the sewage water samples.
Researchers said while the wastewater surveillance of Covid-19 has been focused on wastewater treatment plants around the world, they opted for drain water monitoring in the vicinity of the isolation centres for this research, which is the first of its kind.
“It felt amazing to detect the first Covid-19 tracing of genetic load in the vicinity of the isolation centres that had a constant number of  200 Covid-19 patients.” Firoz said.
According to renowned virologist and former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Nazrul Islam: "The presence of Covid-19 in the gastro intestine system is internationally recognized, therefore, the method developed by the team to identify the presence of Covid-19 in the sewage water could serve as a tool to prevent the future spread of the disease.
"The presence of Covid-19 in sewage water indicates the presence of Covid-19 in an area despite no detection of actual patients in that area," he added.


