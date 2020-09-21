Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:27 PM
latest
Home City News

GBA initiates donation prog for DU employees

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
City Desk

A cash donation programme among the fourth class employees of the different departments of the Biological sciences of Dhaka University took place on Sunday, said a press release.
'Amra Korbo Joy', a project initiated by the Graduate Biochemists Association (GBA) for addressing several causes, arisen due to the Corona pandemic, held yesterday in Kamaluddin Ahamed Lecture Gallery of BMBDU.
The president of the association Prof Dr Hossain Uddin Shekhar said that through this project, meanwhile they have helped the front line Covid-19 volunteer fighters, who received practical and theoretical training to conduct RT-PCR in different laboratories of the country and also helped the hard pressed students of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department of different public universities.




Acting dean of the faculty of Biological Sciences, Dr Mihir Lal Saha, BMBDU chairman Prof Dr Yearul kabir and chairman of different departments were present at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two new dengue cases detected
Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chatra Dal holds a rally in front of the Raju Sculpture
Imam murdered in Mymensingh
CSE’s former MD dies of Covid-19
Bagerhat entrepreneur strikes big with exotic bird farm
Researchers find C-19 RNA in wastewater
GBA initiates donation prog for DU employees
What’re parents thinking about?


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft