GBA initiates donation prog for DU employees





'Amra Korbo Joy', a project initiated by the Graduate Biochemists Association (GBA) for addressing several causes, arisen due to the Corona pandemic, held yesterday in Kamaluddin Ahamed Lecture Gallery of BMBDU.

The president of the association Prof Dr Hossain Uddin Shekhar said that through this project, meanwhile they have helped the front line Covid-19 volunteer fighters, who received practical and theoretical training to conduct RT-PCR in different laboratories of the country and also helped the hard pressed students of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department of different public universities.









Acting dean of the faculty of Biological Sciences, Dr Mihir Lal Saha, BMBDU chairman Prof Dr Yearul kabir and chairman of different departments were present at the programme.





