Are we aware about mental health?





To understand what mental health is, we need to know what health is. According to the World Health Organization or WHO, health is a healthy combination of these three physical, mental and social conditions. So we can say that the health of a human being is a healthy body free from diseases as well as a mind free from fear, frustration, depression, stress and a mind capable of accepting the various challenges of society.



That is to say, one of the elements of health is mental well-being or mental health. Mental health is the combination of human thoughts, emotions and behaviour. In short, mental health means "full and harmonious functioning of whole personality". Every day we have to face various obstacles.











26 per cent people are in mental crisis. Note that during the SARS epidemic in 2000, the suicide rate among the people increased at a significant rate. Hundreds of millions of people around the world are homeless and socially isolated due to the corona virus, experts say, adding that mental health risks are at an all-time high. Adhanam also emphasized the importance of treating mental health issues, such as Covid-19, which will be a joint responsibility of governments and civil society in full cooperation with the United Nations. Above all, if people fail to take the psychological issue seriously, it will cause social and economic damage to the society for a long time.

Al Amin Islam Nasim

