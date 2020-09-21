C-19 pandemic, a wakeup call for us







In trivial reason we kill animals mercilessly, cut down hills, build cities, change natural streams, fill up water bodies and create habitats by destroying forests and wetland. How animals and other species will survive if human would occupy everything of the world? Where the animals will go? How they will live?



Advanced technology and machine dependency have brought decisive changes in our lifestyle and living pattern. We are now complete self-cantered, consumption oriented and losing human qualities. Now we use numerous commodities most of which have least necessity and without those we could easily lead a good life. Modern consumerism allures us to consume more new products and commodities. The latest inventions of science have made our live comfortable and lavish but nature and bio-diversity is paying huge for it. On the other hand we pay a trivial attention for saving the beautiful planet we live in.



Uncontrollable lust for money and global consumer culture turn our life fragile and weird. We want more money; want to be wealthier, want more luxurious commodities and to expand more. There is no end of growing desires for money and luxuries. Due to our redundant consumption forests are disappearing. They are also gutted by devastating fire, animals and plants extinct, global warming increases, water level of oceans rises up, draught, torrential rain, flood and cyclone etc calamities intensifying rapidly. Constant happening of these calamities is the certain evidence of losing balance of the nature. We blatantly ignore these burning problems.



Corporate thirst and high business ambition behind the transforming corps into hybrid by spoiling natural plants and animals. As a result, crops circles have become disordered, excessive use of chemical fertilizer and pesticide turn soil into barren land by losing invaluable organisms and natural fertility. Excessive extraction of ground water causes table of aquifer falling rapidly. Negating contamination risks we cultivate fish and animals in risky methods bringing danger for our health and for the nature too. Knowing the fact of high risk of infection in deadly diseases people of many countries eat animals' flesh frequently paving ways for pandemic like covid-19.



Modern world is completely depending on fossil fuel. Most of the vehicles and engines driven by the fuel are being extracted from mines. Countless vehicles and engines rule over the world producing huge amount of carbon dioxide. Giant industries predominately located in the developed countries release massive carbon and harmful gases into the atmosphere. As forest area decreases and plants disappear huge amount of carbon dioxide remains untreated causing irreparable damage to the world's atmosphere.



Global warming and diseases increase due to emission of harmful gases by the factories and machines. Commodities like air conditioners and refrigerators are being used far and wide emitting significant amount of CFC gas causing leakage to the ozone layer. Untreated waste and liquid chemicals from industries mingle into the stream of rivers and canals reaching in the seas posing potential threat to the lives underwater. Given the circumstances, we should deeply ponder for ways out to save our planet from further decay and for taking decisive actions in using renewable energy.

Desperate consumerism produces huge wastes and debris that are floating around us. Billions of consumers across the world produce million stones of rubbles every year and a small fraction of those are being recycled leaving out big portion of waste abruptly here and there exposing considerable threat to public health, animals and plants. Under this fearful state, we must rethink about our lifestyle and should be accustomed with a modest life using minimal commodities. As early we could return to a simple lifestyle as soon the world would get rid of from the pollution and damage.



Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Pandemic has caused a considerable damage to the world economy. It may need decades to recover from the economic recession has gripped the world due to covid-19. Since outbreak of corona virus Bangladesh's economy has also been enduring downturn as it is one of the worst hit countries of the world. Some surveys indicate that millions have slipped down into poverty again as their livelihoods and income seriously affected by the spread of corona virus.

Government has undertaken multifaceted steps to tackle to the aftermath of the pandemic by offering stimulus for reviving businesses and food assistance to the vulnerable groups. Five million poor and low-income households lost livelihoods were offered financial aid amounting Tk. 1,250 crore by the government.

An awareness program is being implemented by the ASA organization to make people aware for avoiding infection of the diseases while working and leading daily life.



The rapid economic progress of Bangladesh over the last couple of years was indicating prosperous future for the country as it was heading smoothly towards to meet the goals of sustainable development by 2030. But the sudden arrival of corona virus has changed that well milieu into recession. The world is yet to discover a vaccine to tame the virus. Until we find an appropriate vaccine which would protect us from the menace of covid-19, we should continue our works and daily life following the guidelines of WHO sternly for escaping from its stroke.



Different organizations resume activities by maintaining guidelines of WHO and the government in this respect for reaching financial services to its clients so that they could restart income generating activities with new energy. As quick the rural economy would regain its strength as the economy of the country will rebound. Because, still large segment of population of Bangladesh dwells in villages.









The writer is Joint Deputy Director, ASA





