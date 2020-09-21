

Time to address academic corruption



In the age of digitization, academic corruption has turned its epidemic form. Cut, copy and paste culture has been common to practice among students of different levels, especially the graduate and post-graduate students are mostly being influenced. Though in schools syllabus the government has introduced creative method but the question is, how much the system is followed by the students and teachers and how much it is effective to boost up students' creativity?



Memorization is perhaps the only prescribed method in school that is completely opposite to developing creativity. At the same time we see an unfair competition of getting GPA 5, disregarding the quality of education-it may not be compared to academic corruption but it incur damage in students' mentality. Students are found to be encouraged to pick up cocktail method such as copying the information for their own sake without acknowledgment as if stealing were an art.



Another fact is that majority of students do not understand that adopting plagiarism is an offensive act, rather they think that this is the trend of learning in the age of digitization. The question may be pertinent to raise, do teachers bother for students' unethical activities in academic activities? Do teachers encourage students not to indulge in copy and paste culture?



In most cases teachers are found reluctant to giving students feedback on their writings. So the question of plagiarism that is copy, paste culture is unexposed. Besides not more than 10% educational institutions in the country are using any apps or other ways to detect plagiarism, rather indirectly, inspiring the plagiarism, leading to exposing dire despondency of educational institutions.



It is true that our existing education system hardly helps students think out of the box. Teachers are found to be reluctant to teach students the strategies of developing academic writing and students are found to prepare assignments, research proposals, reports, ignoring the proper guidelines of writing academic papers. As a result they follow their seniors' job: plagiarism.



On top of this, in this unprecedented time, students are in touch with online education where academic writing in the forms of assignment and reports, etc has been given priority by the teachers for assessing students' written performance and the present context is giving the chances of students to copy the information taken directly from different sources without citations. Academic misappropriations and plagiarism are not only widespread among students, but it is also practiced by some faculty members, especially in the arena of higher education.



For example, in recent time the Dhaka University authorities have found proof of plagiarism in a joint article an associate professor of mass communication and journalism, and a lecturer of criminology. They copied materials from French philosopher Michel Foucault's article titled "The Subject and Power" without citations. Not only they, many more are doing this immoral practice but a few cases are disclosed.



The existing promotion system of the faculties at tertiary level is somehow questioned, as only to get promotion dishonest teachers find out short-cut way. It is astonishing to see that a certain number of publications are the basis of a teacher to be promoted. Only some years of experiences along with a fixed number of publications cannot be the basis of a lecturer promoted to be as professor. But such practice prevails at our universities. So what will be the ground of their teaching if they confine themselves within the limited frame of study only for their own interests?



Actually, teaching requires innovations which never come until further. So teaching without academic up gradation is also a problem. Things get a bit tougher when we see a number of anonymous ghost writers remain online constantly to write academic papers for students and academics. Many fake individual researchers and their associates are related with this illegal deals and the aspiring PhD degree seekers order by mail to the fraudulent writers to get their thesis prepared.



According to the report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in 2016, corruption was rampant in the recruitment process of lecturers in the country's public universities. The study also found instances where teachers engineered academic results of students willingly so they would later be recruited as lecturers. Besides, dailies have exposed the news at different times regarding fraudulent activities of the teachers and students such as stealing PhD thesis and what not.



Experts opine that universities do not retained their past glories, rather unfair recruitment, false research, examination fraud, and fake degrees are rampant. In these years it is common to see the media reports that vice chancellors of majority of the universities remain associated with many irregularities but hardly have they got punishment except disposal from the deputed post.



This menace cannot be uprooted overnight as it has a legacy over the years. In one of my op-ed writings I stated when gold rust, what will iron do? This statement expresses that students must be in the darkness with unethical practices if teachers do not purify themselves with sound academic practices. Policy should be adopted to check the academic corruption prevailed in educational institutions.



Exemplary punishment must be ensured by the government to those associated with academic corruption. More importantly, it is high time we instilled a sense of academic honesty in all respects to combat the corruption.

Alaul Alam teaches at

Prime University









.





