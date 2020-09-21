

Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated



On 31 July 2018, the government gazette was issued for the nationalization. These colleges have about 16,000 teachers, officers and staff. Already three thousand teachers, officers and employees have retired and they are deprived of the privileges from the government.



Ministry of Education had imposed restriction on recruitment and financial allocation in these colleges since 2016. In the meantime, many teachers of the colleges have retired from their jobs and these educational institutions are suffering for teacher shortage. As a result, educational activities are not being carried out properly.



Many teachers have to take five or six classes a day. How long will it be possible to run like this? Teachers are gradually going to retirement. Since the recruitment process is postponed, there is a threat that the educational activities will be stopped in many colleges. These colleges may face more problems in the near future and the same situation may also face 302 colleges that have been gazetted for nationalization.



Especially in the colleges where teachers were recruited from 1980 to 1990, the crisis is much severe. In addition, the shortage of teachers in Bengali, English, History, Political Science, Economics and Business Education is more. Even many colleges do not have any teacher in the some departments which is very frustrating for the students. This problem of education should be overcome through the quick nationalization of these intuitions.



The teachers who started the movement demanded 'No BCS No Cadre' at the beginning of nationalization are now doing the job adjustment. So, many people think that the situation is created because this process is handled by those officials who have objections on nationalization. About 52 different problems were sent to the Ministry of Education along with the names of the teachers. Teachers of those colleges think that there is a conspiracy to keep the huge number of teachers out of the benefits of nationalization. As a result, teachers and staff are frustrated.



We do not expect this kind of complication. Besides, the image of the government is being tarnished due to delay implementation of the prime minister's directive. The prime minister announced to nationalise one school and one college in each upazila. Under this announcement, 325 high schools and 302 colleges are to be nationalized. Work has been starting since the announcement in May 2016. But so far the work is not over yet. Why is this great initiative of the Prime Minister not being implemented yet? I think there should be an investigation why there is delay. If any negligence is found in the investigation, responsible officials should be brought to book.



Document verification is the main barriers to teacher assimilation. Officials in charge of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) have verified the same documents three times in the last three years. As a result, implementation of job assimilation of teachers and employees is being delayed. As a result, they are being deprived of other benefits including pension.



However, I came to know through media that the work of verifying the documents of the DSHE has been completed in the assimilation of the nationalized college teachers. Now the work of the ministry is going on. The ministry is re-verifying the same documents even after verification by DSHE. So, anger and dissatisfaction have spread among the teachers and staffs.



I can't understand why a paper on job assimilation of teachers and staff is being verified again and again. If this continues, teachers are worried about when the assimilation will finish. However, educational institutions are made nationalized with the aim of improving the quality of education. But the complexity of job assimilation threatens to worsen the quality of education. As a result, the purpose for which prime minister made these institutions nationalized is not being achieved.



We all think that education is the backbone of a nation, but such delay is not logical because there is no alternative for sustainable development without ensuring proper education for all. The teachers and employees of these institutions have been working in the government college, but the reality is different. This nationalization has increased their social status as well as their expenses. But their income has not been increase.



As a result, they are living with a mental and financial problem. If such uncertainty is always present in the minds of teachers, it is difficult for them to continue their proper educational activities. As a result, I think the usual functions of the educational institution are being disrupted.



So, we have to think about how to get out of this crisis without increasing the complexity and bring back the peace of mind of the teachers and staffs. That makes the educational institutions well functioning. That is why respective authority should solve this crisis very quickly. I believe that if this information reaches to the prime minister, it will be resolved soon. If it is implemented properly in the Mujib Year, that will be a great achievement and success of the government. Finally, authority will give more concentration on solving these problems of education with utmost importance, this is our expectation also.

Md Shafiqul Islam, Assistant Professor , Dept of Accounting & Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh and PhD Fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China



















