

Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery



The use of technology is reshaping and restructuring our lives so quickly that people sometimes are unable to cope up with these sweeping changes. Nowadays, people of urban areas cannot think of a day without computers whereas 3-4 decades back it was almost non-existent to people, especially to the people of economically poor countries. And, with the access to internet, the world is now on the tip of the palm. Moreover, the use of smartphones is giving us a magical and surreal feeling of the world. So, the digitalization has so immensely penetrated our lives that ours have anyhow and somehow become a virtual life.



Digitalization has got a close link to capitalism. Nothing is free in this world, so is the technology. Poor countries need to import it and people have to buy it with their hard-earned money to enjoy comfort and to survive in this ever-evolving world. What about the poor people who cannot buy them at all and lack behind further? What about the middle-class people who constantly fight for money but, somehow, have to buy it just to survive or manage life?



Nonetheless, the rich take all the advantages and thus control and manipulate the business and information world. Hence, this gap between rich and poor create and halt the advancement of a country meaningfully. Besides, rich people sitting in a driving seat control this digitalization process in their own way like colonizers did a long ago.



In this "information is my right" age we know much, but we are remaining in the middle of this information and losing our way and wisdom. Yes, it is true that now any information comes to us way more than our expectations. That is why everyone know much information; but where is wisdom and talent? Young and talented young people are draining too much energy in these digital platforms and getting addicted to a cheap way of wasting their valuable time.



Again, the overpowering and overarching nature of digitalization is controlling our thoughts and minds. The way digital media sell and promote western values and thoughts, the people of poorer countries have nothing to do but consume those. They just become the helpless consumers. Slowly, being digitized and taking refuge in social media, the young generation just gallops western phenomena and ideas and gradually they tend to lose or shun their own cultural values and lifestyle. They swallow many fake news too. Hence, the impact of digitization and e-life can be very contagious for all the people of the world in this corporate world where commercialization is the norm of the day.

The power is in the hand of the rich who are running the information data agencies, movie industries, broadcasting corporations, and social media. These Big Brothers are dominating and manipulating information to spread their dominance all over the world. Even, long ago, George Orwell in his novel Nineteen Eighty-fouraptly quoted"Big Brother is watching you". In this modern era, it has taken the shape of 'Surveillance Capitalism' and through this special monitoring policy rich countries are hijacking the freedom of people in the name of offering more freedom. Their digitization process and mechanism have become a strong surveillance system and through it they systemically and strategically e-colonizing the whole world.People, especially of poor countries, is forced and compelled to remain subservient to them.



They allure the people to use their products, to purchase information from them, and to be in their social media activities and thus they easily enter into the realm of the private life and psyche of the people. So, consciously and unconsciously, people of the poor countries sell their minds and soul to these lucrative and provocative communication giants and somewaythey become e-slaves. Hence, these giant companies and organizations are not only economically benefited but they can change and transform the culture of other countries by their powerful presence.



Yes, technology is our everyday cup of tea. It is true that we cannot avoid the digital life anymore. Digitalization has become the way of the world and way of life. It is not a wonder now but it is part of our normal life. But we must question, isn't life becoming too digital? Aren't we becoming too mechanically robotic? Isn't this super modernization making us sheer consumers? Having these vital questions in mind we need to deal with technologies.



What about the dependency of the poor countries upon the rich countries in terms of buying and using digital equipment and platforms? Technology and digitalization have opened a lot of new windows, yet it has made people slave in various ways. Who is to break this chain of new slavery? We need to think and rethink to make the best use of technology to achieve freedom and on the contrary, to break the shackle of the new colonial chain.



Technological industrialization is making our lives more modern and this modern life is so compartmentalized and narrow though it seems vaster. People now reside in the lap of a laptop or on the screen of a smartphone. Life has become all about gadgets and thus human is valued by the number of smart gadgets s/he operates. Human have metamorphosed into consumers. As such, we are forgetting our natural and wildlife--and instead of it, we have adopted a life that loves to reside in WWW(World Wide Web).



Change is needed and it is inevitable. Changing a TV channel is easy but changing life is way beyond difficult. Yet, the way our surrounding is changing we cannot keep pace with it. A lot of people feel exhausted and suffocated in this rapid digital transformation and its alluring nature is holding back our lives from a normal and natural one. Humans cannot live in such a claustrophobic environment.



We need to emancipate ourselves from this colonial web of life which loves to enchain ourselves in a subtle way to get the highest benefit. The very digital charm and fantasy are the results of a capitalist venture. Somehow and anyhow, can we get out of it a bit to understand our life and live a life of our own? Maybe, a life which is close to nature, a life which enjoys the physical touch of friendship and family is the life we need the most.



It is human nature to come close and form good partnerships to fix problems. Hope, we would be able to minimize negative aspects of e-life so that we can enjoy more human touch.









Ariful Islam Laskar, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University





