Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:26 PM
Floating Aman sapling haat vibrant at Kawkhali

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Sept 20: The floating Aman sapling haat in Kawkhali Upazila of the district has gained momentum.
It is now the full season for Aman farming. Farmers of the coastal region of the district are busy in fields.
Incessant rain and onrush of water from upstream damaged seedbeds in different coastal areas.
The floating sapling haat sits twice in a week- Friday and Monday in Dakkhin Bandar area of Kawkhali Upazila headquarters on the bank of the Chirapara River. Farmers throng the haat for buying saplings.
While talking with this correspondent, a good number of farmers and traders said, sapling trading worth several lakhs of taka happens on each haat day.
As the lands of Kawkhali are higher than those in other areas, the seedbeds did not get ruined. Farmers and traders from Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Jhalakati, and Barishal come here for buying saplings. For easy transportation through waterways, traders and farmers come here on great numbers by boat and trawler.




Upazila agriculture office sources said by making seedbeds, growers are being successful. For ages, commercial bazaars for selling paddy seeds have been growing up here.
The saplings of paddies being produced here are of very good quality. So, farmers from different areas collect saplings from different haats here.
Despite incessant raining and rough weather, good quality paddy saplings have grown here this season. So, huge traders and buyers have arrived here.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Ali Azim Sharif said, Kawkhali does face Aman sapling crisis. Local farmers have produced adequate saplings. As a result, the floating bazaars of Aman sapling have grown up at Kawkhali.



