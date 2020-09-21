Two held for violating two schoolgirls at Char Fasson





Police arrested a man for raping a schoolgirl in the upazila on Saturday.

The arrested person is Abdullah Sarker, son of Nizam Sarker, a resident of Bhanga Masjid area in Kaliakoir Upazila of Gazipur.

The victim, a resident of Pakshia Union in Borhanuddin Upazila of Bhola, said Abdullah Sarker developed a love affair with her recently. With the promise of marriage, he took her to one Abbas's house in Ward No. 4 in Aslampur Union of Char Fasson and raped her there forcefully.

The victim lodged a case against Abdullah and Abbas with Char Fasson Police Station (PS) in the afternoon in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Abdullah Sarker and produced him before the court.

On the other hand, Police arrested a chef of a temple for violating a schoolgirl here in the upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Ripon Mahazan, 33, the chef of Iskan Temple in Ward No. 3 under Char Fasson Municipality. He was the son of Paresh Chandra Mahajan of Ward No. 9 in Dakshin Sachukia area in Monpura Upazila.

A case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act was filed with Char Fasson PS on Friday in this connection, said Sub-Inspector Masud Khan, also the investigating officer of the case.

According to the case statement, Ripon violated the neighbouring girl, 12, a fifth grader while she went to Ripon's house to bring rice.

Later, police arrested Ripon and sent him to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge of Char Fasson PS Monir Hossain confirmed the matter.















