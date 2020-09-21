Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists





KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A youth was killed and two others were injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw overturned in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Md Shibli Sadiq, 27, was the son of Md Abdul Matin Mollah of Thakunala Village in Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh. He worked in Pran-RFL factory at Kaliganj and lived in Paikasha Village under Ghorashal Municipality in Palash Upazila of Narsingdi.

Sub-Inspector of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Md Nazrul Islam and local sources said a speeding CNG-run auto-rickshaw overturned in Nalchhata area on the Tongi-Kaliganj Road in the afternoon after losing control over the steering, leaving its passenger Shibli dead on the spot and two others injured.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately and they were taken to a local clinic.

However, the driver of the auto-rickshaw went into hiding after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj PS AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the matter adding that, an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection and the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor girl was killed as a battery-run auto-rickshaw ran over her at Dhamail Village in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Papia, 7, was the daughter of Saidul Mia of the area, and a second grader at Paschim Gafargaon Government Primary School.

The deceased's father said an auto-rickshaw ran over Papia about 8:30am while she was crossing a road, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals rushed her to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where she died about 9:30am while undergoing treatment.

However, locals seized the auto-rickshaw but its driver Kajal managed to flee the scene.















