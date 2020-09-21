Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:26 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a minor girl were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Gazipur and Mymensingh, on Sunday. 
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A youth was killed and two others were injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw overturned in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Md Shibli Sadiq, 27, was the son of Md Abdul Matin Mollah of Thakunala Village in Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh. He worked in Pran-RFL factory at Kaliganj and lived in Paikasha Village under Ghorashal Municipality in Palash Upazila of Narsingdi.
Sub-Inspector of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Md Nazrul Islam and local sources said a speeding CNG-run auto-rickshaw overturned in Nalchhata area on the Tongi-Kaliganj Road in the afternoon after losing control over the steering, leaving its passenger Shibli dead on the spot and two others injured.
The identities of the injured could not be known immediately and they were taken to a local clinic.
However, the driver of the auto-rickshaw went into hiding after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj PS AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the matter adding that, an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection and the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.   
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor girl was killed as a battery-run auto-rickshaw ran over her at Dhamail Village in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Papia, 7, was the daughter of Saidul Mia of the area, and a second grader at Paschim Gafargaon Government Primary School.
The deceased's father said an auto-rickshaw ran over Papia about 8:30am while she was crossing a road, leaving her seriously injured.
Locals rushed her to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where she died about 9:30am while undergoing treatment.
However, locals seized the auto-rickshaw but its driver Kajal managed to flee the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floating Aman sapling haat vibrant at Kawkhali
Two held for violating two schoolgirls at Char Fasson
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
2 electrocuted in two districts
Old man found dead in Gopalganj
Fishing with illegal nets on in Meghna
Life-term convict held at Lalmohan
Daulatkhan Upazila Vice-Chairperson Ainun Nahar Renu


Latest News
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft