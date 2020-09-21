2 electrocuted in two districts





CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A young man was electrocuted in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Sharif, 17, son of Iqbal Hossain of Ward No. 1 in Ahmedpur Union under Dularhat Police Station (PS), was a studio businessman at Hazirhat Bazaar in the upazila.

Local sources said Sharif came in contact with a live electric wire in his studio at night, which left him seriously injured.

Later, he was rushed to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Dularhat PS Murad Hossen confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A cable TV lineman was electrocuted in Birganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Parvez, 20, was the son of Mostafizur Rahman of Baro Awlia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Parvez came in contact with a live electric wire in Purba Dakeshwari Village about 12:40pm while he was fixing a cable line, leaving him dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Birganj PS Rezaul confirmed the incident.















