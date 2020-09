GOPALGANJ, Sept 20: Police recovered an unknown old man's body from Goylakandi area in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Police sources said locals saw the body beside the Tekerhat-Gopalganj Highway about 10pm and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday morning.

Sindiaghat Police Outpost In-Charge Abul Basar confirmed the incident.