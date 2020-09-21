

Fishing with illegal nets on in Meghna

Local influential quarters are allegedly setting up the nets locally called "Behundi Jal" to catch fish.

The spread of these illegal nets in the Meghna is crippling the daily income of common fishermen. Besides, the fish reserve in local water bodies is also under threat.

Every year the influential groups catch fish from the Meghna by the nets. But the use of such nets has increased alarmingly this year.

By setting up such nets in several key points and occupying many hidden shoals of the river, the illegal fishing is going on.

When common fishers cast their nets to catch fish, the nets get stuck in the illegal nets. As a result, they cannot rescue their stuck nets, and have to abandon their last asset.

Every year, nets and fish fry worth crore taka are destroyed for setting up the illegal nets. As a result, the common fishermen and their families pass their days in hardship.

Common fishers protest such practice but in vain.

Meanwhile, the local administration is keeping mum over the issue.

Talking to this correspondent, a number of common fishers said they have turned destitute due to the illegal nets. If they protest they face different threats.

So, they demanded effective measures soon.

Char Fasson Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossen Minar admitted the fishing with illegal nets from the Meghna, and said they conduct drives with the help of law-enforcers to seize such nets.

"We have already seized 50,000-metre illegal nets in separate drives conducted as part of jatka preservation in Char Fasson. Later, we burnt the nets following the instruction by a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Ruhul Amin," he informed.















