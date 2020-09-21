Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:26 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Fishing with illegal nets on in Meghna

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

Fishing with illegal nets on in Meghna

Fishing with illegal nets on in Meghna

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Sept 20: Fishing with illegal nets is going on in the Meghna River near Char Fasson and Monpura upazilas of the district, it was alleged.
Local influential quarters are allegedly setting up the nets locally called "Behundi Jal" to catch fish.
The spread of these illegal nets in the Meghna is crippling the daily income of common fishermen. Besides, the fish reserve in local water bodies is also under threat.
Every year the influential groups catch fish from the Meghna by the nets. But the use of such nets has increased alarmingly this year.
By setting up such nets in several key points and occupying many hidden shoals of the river, the illegal fishing is going on.
When common fishers cast their nets to catch fish, the nets get stuck in the illegal nets. As a result, they cannot rescue their stuck nets, and have to abandon their last asset.
Every year, nets and fish fry worth crore taka are destroyed for setting up the illegal nets. As a result, the common fishermen and their families pass their days in hardship.
Common fishers protest such practice but in vain.
Meanwhile, the local administration is keeping mum over the issue.
Talking to this correspondent, a number of common fishers said they have turned destitute due to the illegal nets. If they protest they face different threats.
So, they demanded effective measures soon.
Char Fasson Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossen Minar admitted the fishing with illegal nets from the Meghna, and said they conduct drives with the help of law-enforcers to seize such nets.
"We have already seized 50,000-metre illegal nets in separate drives conducted as part of jatka preservation in Char Fasson. Later, we burnt the nets following the instruction by a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Ruhul Amin," he informed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floating Aman sapling haat vibrant at Kawkhali
Two held for violating two schoolgirls at Char Fasson
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
2 electrocuted in two districts
Old man found dead in Gopalganj
Fishing with illegal nets on in Meghna
Life-term convict held at Lalmohan
Daulatkhan Upazila Vice-Chairperson Ainun Nahar Renu


Latest News
PIB director killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft