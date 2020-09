LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Sept 20: Police arrested a convict of murder case from Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Arrested Md Alauddin, 45, is the son of late Syed Ahmed of Kalamullah area under Dholigournagar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Lalmohan Police Station Bashir Alam said on information, a team of police raided the said area at night and arrested Alauddin.