1.40 lakh yaba recovered at Ukhiya

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 20: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) recovered 1.40 lakh yaba tablets from Rezukhal area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday.

A team of Himchhari BCG Station raided the area in the morning. Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug peddlers fled away. Later, BCG members recovered the yaba from there.

A wooden boat was also seized during the drive.

The seized goods were handed over to Ramu Police Station.

BCG Media Officer Lt Commander (BN) M Hayat Ibne Siddique confirmed the matter.









