Relief items distributed in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Sept 20: Relief materials were distributed among jobless and poor people in Companiganj Upazila on Saturday morning.

Basurhat Municipal Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza distributed the relief goods among 500 families on behalf of Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

District Unit AL Industries and Trade Affairs Secretary Najim Uddin, Char Fakira Union Parishad Chairman Jamal Uddin Liton, Companiganj Upazila Press Club President Hasan Imam Russel and GS Gias Uddin Rony, among others, were also present during the distribution.