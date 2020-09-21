Two hacked to death in two districts





GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A group of miscreants allegedly hacked an imam of a local mosque in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Mawlana Md Azim Uddin, 53, was a resident of Beldia Village in the upazila, and imam of Sadhua Jame Masjid.

The deceased's family members said some unidentified miscreants hacked Azim Uddin indiscriminately near Sadhua Market area about 8:15pm on his way home from the mosque after Isha prayer, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Md Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A youth was killed by his elder brother over land dispute in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Raihan Kabir, 26, was the son of late Nurul Kabir of Haldiapalong Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said Raihan locked into an altercation with his elder brother Morshed Kabir Ripon, 40, over land in Rumkhan Monir Market area in the morning.

Following this, Ripon hacked Raihan, leaving him seriously injured.









Later, Raihan was rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Ukhiya PS OC Marzina Akhter Marzu confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Ripon and his wife in this connection.



