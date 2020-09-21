Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:25 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Two hacked to death in two districts

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Cox's Bazar, on Saturday.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A group of miscreants allegedly hacked an imam of a local mosque in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Mawlana Md Azim Uddin, 53, was a resident of Beldia Village in the upazila, and imam of Sadhua Jame Masjid.
The deceased's family members said some unidentified miscreants hacked Azim Uddin indiscriminately near Sadhua Market area about 8:15pm on his way home from the mosque after Isha prayer, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. 
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Md Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A youth was killed by his elder brother over land dispute in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Raihan Kabir, 26, was the son of late Nurul Kabir of Haldiapalong Union in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said Raihan locked into an altercation with his elder brother Morshed Kabir Ripon, 40, over land in Rumkhan Monir Market area in the morning.
Following this, Ripon hacked Raihan, leaving him seriously injured.




Later, Raihan was rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Ukhiya PS OC Marzina Akhter Marzu confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Ripon and his wife in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floating Aman sapling haat vibrant at Kawkhali
Two held for violating two schoolgirls at Char Fasson
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
2 electrocuted in two districts
Old man found dead in Gopalganj
Fishing with illegal nets on in Meghna
Life-term convict held at Lalmohan
Daulatkhan Upazila Vice-Chairperson Ainun Nahar Renu


Latest News
PIB director killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft