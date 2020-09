SIRAJGANJ, Sept 20: A boy drowned in a ditch in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sihab Hossain, 12, son of Belal Hossain, a resident of Shimuldair Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said they saw the body was floating in a ditch under a bridge nearby the house n the morning.

Later, locals recovered the body.

Sihab was an epilepsy patient, according to his relatives.