

Storm damages 50 houses at Char Fasson

The tornado lashed Ward No. 8 of Aslampur Union and damaged 50 dwelling houses, business establishments and cattle heads.

A number of trees have also been uprooted by the strong wind.

Thirty affected families are now staying under the open sky.

Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Ruhul Amin and local Awami Leaders visited the tornado-ravaged area.

The UNO said those families lost everything in the storm will be rehabilitated while the other affected families will be provided with assistance.

Meanwhile, Lawmaker Abdullah Al Islam Jacob has enquired about the situation and asked the authorities concerned to submit a list of the affected people.















