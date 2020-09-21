Man killed in boat collision in Jamuna

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 20: A man was killed and three others were injured as two boats collided in the Jamuna River in Natuarpara area of Kazipur Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzaq, 35, a resident of Shalgram area in the upazila.

Natuarpara Police Outpost Inspector Goutam Chandra Mali said a maize-laden boat collided with another one in the river in Natuarpar area in the afternoon, leaving Abdur Razzaq dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured persons were rushed to local hospitals.

Later, one of the injured Farid, 30, was shifted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated, the official added.









