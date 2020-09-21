Boro procurement drive fails at Kalai





The upazila Food Department could not reach the earlier target of August 31. Later the time was extended till September 15, but that was also missed.

In the backdrop of negligence and various irregularities, targets of paddy and rice collections by two food godowns in the upazila remained unreached, it was learnt.

Millers claimed due to corona in the beginning of the season, labourer crisis and foul weather, the rice-husking process was hampered.

According to sources at the Food Control Office, the collection was halted due to difference between the government rate and the market rate.

Upazila Food Department sources said the two upazila godowns targeted to procure 3,894 metric tons of parboiled rice and 2,389 MT of paddy during the Boro season.

Accordingly, the godown in Kalai and that in Molamgari were supposed to purchase 3,894 MT of parboiled rice from contracted millers and traders at Tk 36 per kg, and 2,389 MT of paddy at Tk 26 per kg from lottery-winning farmers.

The paddy-rice collection drive began at Kalai on June 3, and till the last date on September 15, a total of 2,197.990 MT rice against the target of 3,393.180 MT was procured. The paddy of 52.840 MT was collected against the targeted 1,959 MT.

Molamgari Food Godown started collection on May 31 with a target of 500.820 MT of rice. But 358.020 MT was procured. The paddy collection target was achieved by 200.6 MT against the target of 430 MT.

According to these collected data, half of the collection targets could not be achieved by these two food godowns.

Despite time extension, millers could not supply rice to the godowns due to price hike in markets. At the same time, getting higher rates in the markets farmers lost interest in giving paddy at the official rate.

Seeking anonymity, a number of contracted farmers and millers said, the present price of paddy in the market is Tk 28 per kg whereas the government rate is Tk 26.

On the other hand, the rate of parboiled rice is Tk 39 against the government rate of Tk 36, they pointed out.

Husking per kg rice requires at least Tk 40. So, they have to count losses.

General Secretary of Upazila Rice Mills Owners Association Md Humayun Kabir Talukder said, they signed contracts with the government for giving paddy and rice. But, their rice production process became halted due to corona in the beginning of the season, labourer crisis and unfriendly weather.

So, rice could not be supplied in time, he pointed out.

Upazila Food Control Officer Rebeka Siddiqa said, for higher prices in markets than the government rates, millers and farmers did not supply rice and paddy to the godowns.

The highest authorities will be informed about who did not supply rice and paddy despite signing contracts, she added.















KALAI, JOYPURHAT, Sept 20: Boro paddy and rice procurement drive of the government has failed to achieve targets in Kalai Upazila of the district.The upazila Food Department could not reach the earlier target of August 31. Later the time was extended till September 15, but that was also missed.In the backdrop of negligence and various irregularities, targets of paddy and rice collections by two food godowns in the upazila remained unreached, it was learnt.Millers claimed due to corona in the beginning of the season, labourer crisis and foul weather, the rice-husking process was hampered.According to sources at the Food Control Office, the collection was halted due to difference between the government rate and the market rate.Upazila Food Department sources said the two upazila godowns targeted to procure 3,894 metric tons of parboiled rice and 2,389 MT of paddy during the Boro season.Accordingly, the godown in Kalai and that in Molamgari were supposed to purchase 3,894 MT of parboiled rice from contracted millers and traders at Tk 36 per kg, and 2,389 MT of paddy at Tk 26 per kg from lottery-winning farmers.The paddy-rice collection drive began at Kalai on June 3, and till the last date on September 15, a total of 2,197.990 MT rice against the target of 3,393.180 MT was procured. The paddy of 52.840 MT was collected against the targeted 1,959 MT.Molamgari Food Godown started collection on May 31 with a target of 500.820 MT of rice. But 358.020 MT was procured. The paddy collection target was achieved by 200.6 MT against the target of 430 MT.According to these collected data, half of the collection targets could not be achieved by these two food godowns.Despite time extension, millers could not supply rice to the godowns due to price hike in markets. At the same time, getting higher rates in the markets farmers lost interest in giving paddy at the official rate.Seeking anonymity, a number of contracted farmers and millers said, the present price of paddy in the market is Tk 28 per kg whereas the government rate is Tk 26.On the other hand, the rate of parboiled rice is Tk 39 against the government rate of Tk 36, they pointed out.Husking per kg rice requires at least Tk 40. So, they have to count losses.General Secretary of Upazila Rice Mills Owners Association Md Humayun Kabir Talukder said, they signed contracts with the government for giving paddy and rice. But, their rice production process became halted due to corona in the beginning of the season, labourer crisis and unfriendly weather.So, rice could not be supplied in time, he pointed out.Upazila Food Control Officer Rebeka Siddiqa said, for higher prices in markets than the government rates, millers and farmers did not supply rice and paddy to the godowns.The highest authorities will be informed about who did not supply rice and paddy despite signing contracts, she added.