Moscow slams US claims

MOSCOW, Sept 20: The Russian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the unilateral declaration by the United States that UN sanctions on Iran are back in force as "illegitimate" and "unacceptable".

"The illegitimate initiatives and actions of the United States by definition cannot have international legal consequences for other countries," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia, a key ally of Iran, accused Washington of putting on a "theatrical performance" and insisted that the US statements "do not correspond to reality."

It accused the US of "trying to force everyone to wear virtual reality goggles" and accept its version of events, adding: "The world is not an American computer game." -AFP