Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:25 PM
Foreign News

Suga to coordinate with Trump

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

TOKYO, Sept 20: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the importance of their countries' alliance in phone talks on Sunday, their first since Suga took over as Japan's new leader.
Suga said Trump told him they should further develop the Japan-U.S. alliance together, while Suga told Trump the alliance was the foundation of regional peace and stability.
Suga, speaking to reporters, also said they agreed to coordinate closely on issues including the coronavirus situation and North Korea.
Suga on Wednesday became Japan's first new leader in nearly eight years, succeeding Shinzo Abe. Abe had forged close ties with Trump, playing golf together and engaging in frequent phone calls and meetings.   -REUTERS


