Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:25 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump says will name woman to succeed Ginsburg in SC

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Messages and flowers are left outside of the US Supreme Court in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, DC, on September 19. Ginsburg died on September 18, opening a crucial vacancy on the high court expected to set off a pitched political battle at the peak of the presidential campaign. photo : AFP

Messages and flowers are left outside of the US Supreme Court in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, DC, on September 19. Ginsburg died on September 18, opening a crucial vacancy on the high court expected to set off a pitched political battle at the peak of the presidential campaign. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Sept 20: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would nominate a woman to succeed late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The president's desire to "to move quickly" on the process, despite Democrats' vehement opposition, is likely to dominate the campaigns -- alongside other hot-button issues such as the coronavirus and America's ongoing racial reckoning -- ahead of the November 3 election.
"I think it's going to move quickly actually," Trump told reporters outside the White House Saturday, adding that he thought his choice would be made "next week."
Addressing a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina later that day, he took an impromptu poll from the crowd, asking them to cheer for either a woman or a man to be his pick. The crowd cheered considerably louder for the former.
"That's a very accurate poll because that's the way I feel. It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman, who I haven't chosen yet -- but we have numerous women on the list."
The 87-year-old Ginsburg, immensely popular among Democrats, died Friday after a long battle with cancer.
Her death, just weeks before the presidential election, offers Republicans a chance to lock in a conservative majority for decades to come, on a court where justices are appointed for life. The stakes are high as the decision could affect such weighty issues as abortion, healthcare, gun control and gay rights.
They are pushed even higher in a bitter election year when the justices can play a decisive role in legal wrangling over a contested result -- such as when they ruled in George W. Bush's favour to end the 2000 election debacle.
Trump has already named two justices during his term as president, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, giving conservatives a 5-4 majority before Ginsburg's death, though that does not guarantee rulings in Trump's favour -- there have been several recent examples of conservatives siding with their progressive colleagues.
Trump, who is lagging in the polls behind Democratic opponent Joe Biden, has another powerful incentive to move ahead: providing a jolt of enthusiasm among his anti-abortion and evangelical supporters.




But, with 45 days to go before the election and early voting already begun in some states, galvanized Democrats are pushing back furiously.
Biden said Friday that "the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow slams US claims
Thousands protest in Minsk
Suga to coordinate with Trump
Struggle not against Imran but those who brought him into power: Sharif
Coronavirus: Key updates
If US election winds up in SC, Ginsburg's death will loom large
Trump says will name woman to succeed Ginsburg in SC
Thai protesters defy monarchy with ‘People’s Plaque’


Latest News
PIB director killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft