Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:24 PM
Nadal crashes out, Djokovic battles into Italian Open semi-finals

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

ROME, SEPT 20: Clay court king Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Italian Open on Saturday, falling to a straight sets defeat to Argentine Diego Schwartzman in a tournament the Spaniard had won nine times.
Eight-seeded Schwartzman meted out a punishing 6-2, 7-5 loss in Nadal's final warm-up before his bid for a 13th French Open, and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam in just over a week.
Top men's seed Novak Djokovic also stumbled on the Roman clay but recovered to win through 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 against German qualifier Dominik Koepfer.
The two-time defending champion was making his comeback after a six-month coronavirus-enforced break having skipped the US Open ahead of Roland Garros with its first round on September 27.
Schwartzman next plays Canadian 12th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the final.
Djokovic, meanwhile, let his frustrations spill over in a two-hour battle with his 97th-ranked German rival.




Two weeks after his US Open default for accidently hitting a line judge with a ball, the Serb struggled to contain his emotions, throwing his racket after a lost service game, with shouts of anger resounding in the silence of the empty Central Court.   -AFP


