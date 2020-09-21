Nadal crashes out, Djokovic battles into Italian Open semi-finals





Eight-seeded Schwartzman meted out a punishing 6-2, 7-5 loss in Nadal's final warm-up before his bid for a 13th French Open, and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam in just over a week.

Top men's seed Novak Djokovic also stumbled on the Roman clay but recovered to win through 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 against German qualifier Dominik Koepfer.

The two-time defending champion was making his comeback after a six-month coronavirus-enforced break having skipped the US Open ahead of Roland Garros with its first round on September 27.

Schwartzman next plays Canadian 12th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the final.

Djokovic, meanwhile, let his frustrations spill over in a two-hour battle with his 97th-ranked German rival.









Two weeks after his US Open default for accidently hitting a line judge with a ball, the Serb struggled to contain his emotions, throwing his racket after a lost service game, with shouts of anger resounding in the silence of the empty Central Court. -AFP





