Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:24 PM
Six cakes for six sixes

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Family and friends of Yuvraj Singh have not forgotten the date (September 19) when the all-rounder took a shine to Stuart Broad 13 years ago.
Yuvraj Singh became the second batsman, after Herschelle Gibbs, to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket (in the World T20 encounter against England at the Kingsmead, Durban). The bowler under the withering onslaught was Stuart Broad. Yuvraj launched the first ball over cow corner; the second - measured at 111 yards - disappeared over backward square leg; the third and fourth rocketed over extra cover and point; the fifth flew over midwicket; and the sixth six landed in the stands at long-on. Yuvraj also hit a 12-ball half-century.
"I invited all cricketers who played with him right from his childhood and celebrated Yuvi's 6 sixes with six cakes prepared for the occasion at DAV college cricket ground (Chandigarh), '' the father, former fast bowler, Yograj Singh, said exclusively.  
"Champion of champions" were the words written on each of the 6 cakes.
Yuvraj and his wife joined the celebration on a video.
"I have known Yuvraj from a very young age. He liked to hit the ball from a very young age. He has enormous talent and can make a comeback if he wishes to", Ajay Sikka, the former Ranji Trophy cricketer, who attended the celebration, said. 
Nagesh Guptal, the coach in Chandigarh, who also attended the party, said, "it was clear from a very young age that he is going to make it big in international cricket and so he did".
"He once in a State level match at UNA hit a whole lot of balls out of the ground. So from a very early age you could recognise the power he had that gold like swing was different from other players".


