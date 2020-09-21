Dhoni praises Chennai 'Dads Army'





South African veteran Faf du Plessis smashed an unbeaten 58 to guide Chennai to a five-wicket win, chasing Mumbai's 162 in Abu Dhabi as glitzy Twenty20 tournament started months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Once labelled "The Dads Army" by the media, Chennai have a number of players over the age of 35, including Dhoni, Australia's Shane Watson, du Plessis and South African Imran Tahir.

But Dhoni said that kind of experience would always be an asset to any team, with the perfect side needing the "right mix of youngsters and the experienced players".

"What really helps youngsters in (the) IPL is the fact senior cricketers (come) from... different countries and they have their own experience," said Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last month. -AFP















