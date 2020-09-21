All cricketers and coaching staff return negative in 2nd phase of corona test





A total of 27 cricketers were called up for camp, who all had to undergo a corona test before being sent to BCB organized Bio-secure bubble in the hotel Sonargaon.

On Friday, BCB conducted the test of 18 cricketers and on Saturday the rest of the nine cricketers and the coaching staff were tested.

Through the whatsapp message, BCB informed that no one was found positive in the second phase of the corona test.

The first phase of the Corona Test was held on September 6 and 7 in which only Saif Hassan and trainer Nick Lee returned positive.

Meanwhile, the players and coaching staff checked-in hotel Sonargaon on Sunday, the team hotel. As part of creating a Bio-secure bubble, the BCB also conducted a corona test of 35 staff of the hotel Sonargaon who will give the players service. Two buses have been kept ready for cricketers' travelling from hotel to stadium and stadium to hotel. The bus drivers also have been in a Bio-secure bubble along with others.

BCB has rented two floors of Hotel Sonargaon for the players and staff. Three foreign coaches Russell Domingo, Ottis Gibson and Ryan Cook have been staying here after returning to Bangladesh. BCB arranges separate rooms for everyone and public access to cricketers' floors is reserved.

The Bangladesh team is supposed to leave the country on September 27 if the tour happens. But as of now Sri Lanka is yet to respond after Bangladesh made it clear, they would not tour the Island nation if they are bound to stay quarantine for 14 days. Bangladesh also wants practice facilities during the quarantine period, which they said, should not be over seven days. -BSS















All of the cricketers who were called up for the skill training camp have returned negative after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) conducted their COVID-19 test.A total of 27 cricketers were called up for camp, who all had to undergo a corona test before being sent to BCB organized Bio-secure bubble in the hotel Sonargaon.On Friday, BCB conducted the test of 18 cricketers and on Saturday the rest of the nine cricketers and the coaching staff were tested.Through the whatsapp message, BCB informed that no one was found positive in the second phase of the corona test.The first phase of the Corona Test was held on September 6 and 7 in which only Saif Hassan and trainer Nick Lee returned positive.Meanwhile, the players and coaching staff checked-in hotel Sonargaon on Sunday, the team hotel. As part of creating a Bio-secure bubble, the BCB also conducted a corona test of 35 staff of the hotel Sonargaon who will give the players service. Two buses have been kept ready for cricketers' travelling from hotel to stadium and stadium to hotel. The bus drivers also have been in a Bio-secure bubble along with others.BCB has rented two floors of Hotel Sonargaon for the players and staff. Three foreign coaches Russell Domingo, Ottis Gibson and Ryan Cook have been staying here after returning to Bangladesh. BCB arranges separate rooms for everyone and public access to cricketers' floors is reserved.The Bangladesh team is supposed to leave the country on September 27 if the tour happens. But as of now Sri Lanka is yet to respond after Bangladesh made it clear, they would not tour the Island nation if they are bound to stay quarantine for 14 days. Bangladesh also wants practice facilities during the quarantine period, which they said, should not be over seven days. -BSS