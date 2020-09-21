Video
Monday, 21 September, 2020
Bashundhara Kings completes foreign players quota

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football champions Bashundhara Kings completed their quota of four foreign booters for the ensuing football season (2020-21), confirming the signing of Iranian defender Khaled Shafiei in Asian quota.




The Kings already confirmed a deal with the 33-year-old Iranian defender Shafiei, but his official signing with the club will be held after his arrival in Dhaka, likely in the first week of October as the club's 4th and last foreign player for the coming season.
Shafiei, who played in the Persian League for Sepahan FC and FC Seoul in the South Korean K-League, will be the replacement of Kings Argentine defender Nicholas Delmonte. 
Earlier, Bashundhara Kings, recruited three forwards--Brazilians Robson Azevedo da Silva, Jonathan da Silveria Fernandes Reis and Argentine Hernan Barcos.   -UNB


