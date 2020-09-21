

Salahuddin led combined panel announce election manifesto

The announcement came out during the declaration of Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin led combined panel's thirty six points election manifesto in the city's local hotel on Sunday.

The National team's committee's chairman Kazi Kanil Ahmed said they want to keep Bangladesh national men's football team near 150th and women's football ranking in 90th in FIFA ranking after the end of his fourth term.

The combined panel candidates said if elected for the fourth time, they will take various plans for the development of the country's football which included domestic football on a regular basis, to arrange age based competition and league.

The orators said as there is no specific stadium for football so they have a plan to increase the number of football stadiums as well as to take step to build international standard football stadium, selected players picked up from Bangabandhu and Bagamata U-17 football and Sheikh Russell U-10 football will be brought under BFF academy for further training.

The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin said we have made the platform for the teams and hoped the teams will play well in future.

Replying to a question the BFF boss said they have given gym in the manifesto this time because the money is ready to build the gym.

The BFF boss said in their manifesto they have a plan to rebuild a four storied modern BFF Bhavan where elite programs of women's football will be organised.

Salahuddin said they would continue their development works for football adding some more works for this year and also sought support from government, media, public and organisers in this regard.

Meanwhile, the much hyped-election of BFF will be held on October 3. Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Salam Murshedy led combined panel will contest against Sheikh Mohammad Aslam led Shomonnito parishad panel.

A total of 139 delegates are supposed to cast their voting right to elect a 21-member executive committee - president, senior vice president, four vice presidents and fifteen executive members - for October 3 polls.



Combined panel:

President: Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Senior vice president: Abdus Salam Murshedy MP.

Vice presidents: Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, Amirul Islam Babu, Imrul Hasan and Ataur Rahman Manik.

Members: Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir, Satyajit Das Rupu, Elias Hosssin, Bijon Barua, Harun ur Rashid, Amit Khan Shuvro, Iqbal Hossain, Mohiuddin Ahmed Salim, Zakir Hossain, Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, Asaduzzaman Mithu, Kamrul Hasan Hilton, Syed Riazul Karim, Nurul Islam Nuru and Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj. - BSS















Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahahuddin led combined panel candidates said some specific measures will be taken in order to improve the FIFA ranking of the Bangladesh national men's and women's football team by 2024.The announcement came out during the declaration of Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin led combined panel's thirty six points election manifesto in the city's local hotel on Sunday.The National team's committee's chairman Kazi Kanil Ahmed said they want to keep Bangladesh national men's football team near 150th and women's football ranking in 90th in FIFA ranking after the end of his fourth term.The combined panel candidates said if elected for the fourth time, they will take various plans for the development of the country's football which included domestic football on a regular basis, to arrange age based competition and league.The orators said as there is no specific stadium for football so they have a plan to increase the number of football stadiums as well as to take step to build international standard football stadium, selected players picked up from Bangabandhu and Bagamata U-17 football and Sheikh Russell U-10 football will be brought under BFF academy for further training.The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin said we have made the platform for the teams and hoped the teams will play well in future.Replying to a question the BFF boss said they have given gym in the manifesto this time because the money is ready to build the gym.The BFF boss said in their manifesto they have a plan to rebuild a four storied modern BFF Bhavan where elite programs of women's football will be organised.Salahuddin said they would continue their development works for football adding some more works for this year and also sought support from government, media, public and organisers in this regard.Meanwhile, the much hyped-election of BFF will be held on October 3. Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Salam Murshedy led combined panel will contest against Sheikh Mohammad Aslam led Shomonnito parishad panel.A total of 139 delegates are supposed to cast their voting right to elect a 21-member executive committee - president, senior vice president, four vice presidents and fifteen executive members - for October 3 polls.Combined panel:President: Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Senior vice president: Abdus Salam Murshedy MP.Vice presidents: Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, Amirul Islam Babu, Imrul Hasan and Ataur Rahman Manik.Members: Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir, Satyajit Das Rupu, Elias Hosssin, Bijon Barua, Harun ur Rashid, Amit Khan Shuvro, Iqbal Hossain, Mohiuddin Ahmed Salim, Zakir Hossain, Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, Asaduzzaman Mithu, Kamrul Hasan Hilton, Syed Riazul Karim, Nurul Islam Nuru and Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj. - BSS