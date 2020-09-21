Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 September, 2020, 12:24 PM
latest
Home Sports

Salahuddin led combined panel announce election manifesto

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Salahuddin led combined panel announce election manifesto

Salahuddin led combined panel announce election manifesto

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahahuddin led combined panel candidates said some specific measures will be taken in order to improve the FIFA ranking of the Bangladesh national men's and women's football team by 2024.
The announcement came out during the declaration of Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin led combined panel's thirty six points election manifesto in the city's local hotel on Sunday.
The National team's committee's chairman Kazi Kanil Ahmed said they want to keep Bangladesh national men's football team near 150th and women's football ranking in 90th in FIFA ranking after the end of his fourth term.
The combined panel candidates said if elected for the fourth time, they will take various plans for the development of the country's football which included domestic football on a regular basis, to arrange age based competition and league.
The orators said as there is no specific stadium for football so they have a plan to increase the number of football stadiums as well as to take step to build international standard football stadium, selected players picked up from Bangabandhu and Bagamata U-17 football and Sheikh Russell U-10 football will be brought under BFF academy for further training.
The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin said we have made the platform for the teams and hoped the teams will play well in future.
Replying to a question the BFF boss said they have given gym in the manifesto this time because the money is ready to build the gym.
The BFF boss said in their manifesto they have a plan to rebuild a four storied modern BFF Bhavan where elite programs of women's football will be organised.
Salahuddin said they would continue their development works for football adding some more works for this year and also sought support from government, media, public and organisers in this regard.
Meanwhile, the much hyped-election of BFF will be held on October 3. Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Salam Murshedy led combined panel will contest against Sheikh Mohammad Aslam led Shomonnito parishad panel.
A total of 139 delegates are supposed to cast their voting right to elect a 21-member executive committee - president, senior vice president, four vice presidents and fifteen executive members - for October 3 polls.

Combined panel:
President: Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Senior vice president: Abdus Salam Murshedy MP.
Vice presidents: Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, Amirul Islam Babu, Imrul Hasan and Ataur Rahman Manik.
Members: Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir, Satyajit Das Rupu, Elias Hosssin, Bijon Barua, Harun ur Rashid, Amit Khan Shuvro, Iqbal Hossain, Mohiuddin Ahmed Salim, Zakir Hossain, Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, Asaduzzaman Mithu, Kamrul Hasan Hilton, Syed Riazul Karim, Nurul Islam Nuru and Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj.   - BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zaha double hands Man Utd dreadful Premier League start
Nadal crashes out, Djokovic battles into Italian Open semi-finals
Six cakes for six sixes
Dhoni praises Chennai 'Dads Army'
All cricketers and coaching staff return negative in 2nd phase of corona test
Bashundhara Kings completes foreign players quota
Salahuddin led combined panel announce election manifesto
ICC chief match referee Ranjan Madugalle bats for SLC


Latest News
PIB director killed in Dhaka road crash
HSBC HK shares drop to lowest since 1995, StanChart falls after 'FinCEN' leak
SC upholds bail to bdnews24.com editor Khalidi
Savar schoolgirl stabbed dead for refusing 'love proposal'
Taj Mahal reopens even as India cases soar
Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach to find out baby’s gender
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Leicester go top, Liverpool claim 2nd win as goals fly in
Real Madrid draw La Liga opener with Sociedad
US to slap sanctions on targets tied to Iran arms
Most Read News
Health Services driver, who owns over Tk 100 crore, arrested
PM to virtually join 75th UNGA
Envelope with poison ‘ricin’ sent to White House: reports
Scientist Bijon Kumar Sil leaves for Singapur
Attorney General recovers from Covid-19
Verdict on Shahed's arms case Sep 28
Law Minister helps return 'sold' baby to mother in Gaibandha
Banking support and global connections for SMEs
Corona vaccine, who will gain?
SC upholds stay order on 4 more cases against Khaleda Zia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft