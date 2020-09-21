

ICC chief match referee Ranjan Madugalle bats for SLC

The ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle, may be on the request of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board tried to convince the Health Ministry doctors that it may be safe, if the visiting team is allowed to be trained during its 14-day quarantine period in Sri Lanka.

On Thursday, the health ministry and its professionals decided to stick to a 14-day quarantine for the visiting Bangladesh team, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) made yet another attempt on Friday to convince the health ministry.

The meeting, which took place at the Brain Center on Friday was attended by the two health ministry doctors, SLC officials and other medical staff members and coaches, it is learnt here.

"During the meeting it was explained to the health ministry to allow players to train within bio-bubble", one of the sources, who attended the meeting, said.

"We also explained to them that the Bangladeshi players are not supposed to meet the community people and the entire hotel will exclusively be booked for the visiting team".









"We have also explained to them that the actual matches will only be played after 21 days and by then only the umpires, groundsmen etc. will be there and not before that".

The health ministry is likely to discuss further among them and the decision is likely to be conveyed at the soonest, it is learnt here.



