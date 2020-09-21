Video
Tigers start skill camp maintain Bio-Secure Bubble

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Sports Reporter

Skill Camp for national cricketers began on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Skill Camp for national cricketers began on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and 18 among 27 members of the squad joined 1st day. 
It was for the 1st time after March, when Tigers' practice in the ground as a team. Besides players four among the coaching staffs were also attended.
According to BCB's schedule, cricketers were told to check in the team hotel and give sample for the 3rd phase of BCB's Covid-19 test. Cricketers therefore, came to the ground in the afternoon. They warmed-up before team meeting and ran after the meeting. They also attended skill training before going to centre wicket for batting and bowling practice.
Earlier, BCB announced 27-member squad on Saturday and itinerary for week long training camp. Keeping in mind the restrictions and safety measures for Covid-19, the squad's training and movement is regulated through the creation of a Bio-Secure Bubble.




Players will continue three-day long formal training starting today. Covid-19 test sample of cricketers will be collected for the ultimate of the four round tests before Sri Lanka trip on September 25 and Tigers will attend the last day of formal training on September 26. 


