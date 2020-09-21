Tigers start skill camp maintain Bio-Secure Bubble



Skill Camp for national cricketers began on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

It was for the 1st time after March, when Tigers' practice in the ground as a team. Besides players four among the coaching staffs were also attended.

According to BCB's schedule, cricketers were told to check in the team hotel and give sample for the 3rd phase of BCB's Covid-19 test. Cricketers therefore, came to the ground in the afternoon. They warmed-up before team meeting and ran after the meeting. They also attended skill training before going to centre wicket for batting and bowling practice.

Earlier, BCB announced 27-member squad on Saturday and itinerary for week long training camp. Keeping in mind the restrictions and safety measures for Covid-19, the squad's training and movement is regulated through the creation of a Bio-Secure Bubble.









Players will continue three-day long formal training starting today. Covid-19 test sample of cricketers will be collected for the ultimate of the four round tests before Sri Lanka trip on September 25 and Tigers will attend the last day of formal training on September 26.





