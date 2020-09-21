11 in isolation after two cricketers shows corona symptoms





The BCB earlier at the early hour of Sunday through a whatsapp message said all cricketers found negative after undergoing corona test on September 18 and 19.

Amongst the 11 cricketers, 10 cricketers came outside from Dhaka while another one Saif Hassan was in isolation despite being found negative twice. Saif was tested positive in the first phase of the corona test, conducted by BCB.









Those 11 cricketers are currently in isolation at the National Academy building at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Amongst the 11, a total of five cricketers-Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Najmul Hossain Shanto did fitness training at the Academy ground while other six-Saif Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Abu Jayed Rahi, Shaiful Islam and Saifuddin were in rest. -BSS





