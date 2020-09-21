Video
Mahmudullah delighted doing practice with team

Published : Monday, 21 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh T20i skipper and experienced campaigner Mahmudullah Riyad expressed his glee after the 1st day of weeklong skill training commenced on Sunday at Home of Cricket, Mirpur.
"We have practice as a team at Mirpur after long time" Mahmudullah told journalist. "I along with all of my teammates am happy".
"At the end of the day it's a team-game; so enjoying team practice is effective for self and mates," he added.
Mahmudullah is one of the hard working cricketers in Bangladesh, who always prove his importance in the team with the bat and the ball. But long gap of action is always a challenge. The all-rounder informed how he kept himself fit for game during isolation period. He said, "Lock-down period was very tough because I was away from the team and practice. I worked on running and gym at home but was missing skill works".
The silent killer also informed the techniques he applied to work on his skills. "I had many things to do individually and I did those. Spoke with coach and work on those using bowling machine," he explained.




The saviour of Bangladesh in shorter version crickets is often seen arrhythmic in red ball games, who has been kept in the primary squad for the probable Sri Lanka tour for three-match Test series. Mahmudullah is also desperate to regain his longer version spot in the team. He revealed how he works to regain his Test cap. "I am happy with my fitness. Now I am giving focus on skill only because skill is also very important after all. Combination of fitness and skill is important for good performance. I am keen to do well," he stated.


