



IBBL Cumilla Zone Shari`ah compliance webinar held

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Cumilla Zone organised a webinar on compliance of Shari`ah in Banking Sector on Saturday. Md. Joynal Abedin, Director of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Professor Md. Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury, Member of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

Md. Mahbub-A Alam, Head of Cumilla Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsul Huda and Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice Presidents of the bank addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Cumilla Zone attended the webinar.