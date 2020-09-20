Call to follow Japan for tackling new challenge





Under new normal situation, they said every business issue is facing new challenges that need innovative handling. Utilization of breakthrough thinking , a Japanese management concept can resolve the economic leadership challenge, said a press release.

Participants at the web based national conference on 'Breakthrough thinking in Business -Industry in Bangladesh under a pandemic situation' was jointly organized by Breakthrough thinking in Bangladesh, Entrepreneurial economists club and Dhaka School of Economics make the new idea familiar.

Chairman of the Dhaka School of Economics Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad inaugurated the conference as the chief guest while Shuhei Anan of the Japan Planology Society presented the keynote paper.

Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said that X-efficiency is the degree of efficiency maintained by firms under conditions of imperfect competition where breakthrough thinking in the new normal situation may resolve the problems smoothly and drive out lengthy processes.

He said that human element, could be degrees of efficiency, meaning that-at times-firms didn't always maximize profits. Shuhei Anan said creativity and innovation in commerce, industry and such other businesses is a must for all to overcome new challenges.























