Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 6:00 AM
Some banks yet to fully restore night time ATM services

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

A number of over-cautious banks are yet to fully reinstate ATM, credit card and online transaction services even four days after Bangladesh Bank (BB) withdrew a cyber hacking alert.
BB had on August 27 alerted banks to a possible cyber attack. The alert was withdrawn on September 17 after consultations with the government's Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT).
"The CIRT told us that the risk of cyber attacks had decreased and then we withdrew the alert," Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told Daily Observer. "We informed all banks of the development," he said.
However, some banks, including Brac Bank, City Bank, NCC Bank, Exim Bank and Dhaka Bank still maintain their restrictions on ATM services from 11:00pm to 7:00am. As a result these bank clients have been suffering for being unable to withdraw money from ATMs during this time.
A client of Brac Bank, said he had needed money on Friday night for health emergency but could not withdraw money fund from bank's ATM booth. Actually this is the story of many clients due to restriction of night time withdrawal.
Brac Bank managing director and CEO Selim RF Hussain conceded to the fact that the nighttime suspension of ATM service was still in place.
Despite having received the central bank's alert withdrawal notice, he said the bank would be observing the issue for few more days. "I believe our clients are not suffering due to the restricted services as we had informed them about the risk," Brac Bank CEO stated.
Sanjib Chatterjee, vice president of Exim Bank said they have not received Bangladesh Bank (BB) notice for withdrawal of the alert and so ban on midnight withdrawal continues.
The alert on cyber heist was issued following various international organizations informed the CIRT's, a government agency that a North Korean hacker group was attempting to attack Bangladesh's banking industry, said a high official of the BB's.
In response, BB alerted other banks about the risk of cyber hacking and asked to keep night time ATM service under halt.


