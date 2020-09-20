Muhith enriches IPDC Ogroj with his narratives





Host Anis A. Khan steered an in-depth conversation with the veteran politician, eminent economist, researcher, diplomat, and a gifted writer, Abul Maal Abdul Muhith.

During his tenure as the Finance Minister for two consecutive terms, Mr. Muhith's outstanding contributions were not only confined to the expansion of the country's economy, but also left a revered footprint in the social and cultural spheres of Bangladesh.

He has been recognized by World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Islamic Development Bank, Asian Development Bank and different organizations of the United Nations. He is a pioneer of Bangladesh Environment Movement and was also the founder President of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, established in 2000.

Active in politics, he joined the great language movement in his youth. After serving in the Pakistan Civil Service (CSP) for an extended period, he was appointed as a Pakistani diplomat at the Washington Embassy in 1969. He left Pakistan during the War of Liberation.

Speaking about the show, IPDC Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam said: "September 17 marks the 46th anniversary of Bangladesh's accession to the United Nations. After obtaining independence in 1971, gaining UN membership in 1974 was a crucial step forward for our country.

"We are honored to have Mr. Muhith, whose role in shaping public opinion in favor of the liberation war in the United States is commendable. Through Ogroj, IPDC intends to initiate a digital memoir on such narratives and looks forward to creating a dialogue about their accounts and inspiring the audience."

'Ogroj' is a webinar series broadcasted live from the official IPDC Facebook page, every first and third Thursday of the month.

The episodes ruminate both professional and personal peaks and valleys of the guests' lives, with renowned host, Anis A Khan, a well-known banker who retired recently after serving the industry for nearly four decades.









Distinctive icons from diverse sectors such as Finance, Economics, Business, Art, Culture, Education, and Media is seen flipping through the pages of their lives on the show. The live show's recorded versions will be available on the IPDC Facebook Page, and IPDC Official YouTube channel.





