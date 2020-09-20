Video
Sunday, 20 September, 2020
Vivo starts pre-booking for smartphone Y20

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Chinese multinational technology company Vivo is bringing another smartphone Vivo Y20 in the country's market with a powerful 5000mAh battery with AI accelerated power saving technology.
The pre-booking for the smartphone to be priced at Tk 14,990, has began for Bangladeshi users on Saturday.
The phone has a 4GB RAM and a 64 GB ROM-which can be expanded up to 256 GB. The phone has one 8 megapixels (MP) camera on the front. The rear cameras are 13, 2 and 2 megapixels respectively.
Vivo has also added ultra-gaming mode in Vivo Y20. As a result, users will get a pro standard gaming experiences from this smartphone. Side fingerprint technology is another feature of this smartphone.
Users prefer side fingerprint to rear fingerprint for special circumstances when they want to save time or use the device immovably.
Side fingerprint is more efficient than the rear fingerprint in this circumstance.  By using side fingerprint technology in this device for the first time, Vivo to enter the e side fingerprint technology.
Vivo Y20 will be available in Bangladesh in two colors; Obsidian black and Nebula blue. Vivo Y20 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 technology.


