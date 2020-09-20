BIAC holds 2nd pound of inter- varsity mock arbitration





Final Rounds of BIAC Inter University Arbitration Contest 2020 will be held virtually on next Saturday, September 26.

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) conducted the Contest via Zoom virtual platform.

In the second round, Muhammad Forrukh Rahman, Barrister at law, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Head of Chambers, Rahman's Chamber, a leading law firms in Bangladesh as the Tribunal Chairman.

Along with him there were Md. Imam Hossain Tareq, Barrister at law and Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Ahmad Naquib Karim, Barrister at law, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Associate, Huq and Company as Members of the Tribunal.

In the 2nd Round Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) acted as the Claimant team and the Bhuiyan Academy as the Respondent team competing against each other.

Bhuiyan Academy won the Second Round and will be competing in the final round to be held on 26th September with University of Dhaka who won the first Round held on 12th September 2020.

BIAC is hosting this Arbitration Contest to provide students a practical knowledge of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a real case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario.

Moreover, one of the main objectives of the Contest was to involve Law students with BIAC's endeavors in the dispute resolution realm in the country towards easing doing business and accelerate overall economic development of Bangladesh.

M A Akmall Hossain Azad, Director of BIAC while speaking on the occasion gave an account of background of the emergence of BIAC as the country's first ADR facilitating centre.

He explained why students need to be motivated to the methods and procedure of ADR and emphasised creating their mindset as future careerists in favour of ADR to help resolve business disputes.

Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager BIAC was the Coordinator and host for today's Contest. Bonik Barta was the media partner of this event. The event was LIVE telecasted in BIAC's Facebook page and Bonik Barta's online page.



































