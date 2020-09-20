Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 6:00 AM
latest
Home Business

BIAC holds 2nd pound of inter- varsity mock arbitration

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

As a part of first ever "BIAC Inter University Arbitration Contest 2020" the Second Round of contest was held through online platform on Saturday.
Final Rounds of BIAC Inter University Arbitration Contest 2020 will be held virtually on next Saturday, September 26.
Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) conducted the Contest via Zoom virtual platform.
In the second round, Muhammad Forrukh Rahman, Barrister at law, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Head of Chambers, Rahman's Chamber, a leading law firms in Bangladesh as the Tribunal Chairman.
Along with him there were Md. Imam Hossain Tareq, Barrister at law and Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Ahmad Naquib Karim, Barrister at law, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Associate, Huq and Company as Members of the Tribunal.
In the 2nd Round Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) acted as the Claimant team and the Bhuiyan Academy as the Respondent team competing against each other. 
Bhuiyan Academy won the Second Round and will be competing in the final round to be held on 26th September with University of Dhaka who won the first Round held on 12th September 2020.
BIAC is hosting this Arbitration Contest to provide students a practical knowledge of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a real case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario.
Moreover, one of the main objectives of the Contest was to involve Law students with BIAC's endeavors in the dispute resolution realm in the country towards easing doing business and accelerate overall economic development of Bangladesh.
M A Akmall Hossain Azad, Director of BIAC while speaking on the occasion gave an account of background of the emergence of BIAC as the country's first ADR facilitating centre. 
He explained why students need to be motivated to the methods and procedure of ADR and emphasised creating their mindset as future careerists in favour of ADR to help resolve business disputes.
Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager BIAC was the Coordinator and host for today's Contest. Bonik Barta was the media partner of this event. The event was LIVE telecasted in BIAC's Facebook page and Bonik Barta's online page.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Cumilla Zone Shari`ah compliance webinar held
US jobless claims decline only slightly as aid deadlock persists
Ryanair slashes more flights on virus restrictions
LATAM wins approval for $2.4bn financing
TikTok files complaint to try to block US ban
Fed’s new framework met with a confused shrug by the public: Survey
Call to follow Japan for tackling new challenge
Dollar falls against the yen, sterling dips on Covid worries


Latest News
Russia's new COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time in two months
India arrests nine Al-Qaeda militants planning 'terrorist attacks'
Tottenham re-sign Gareth Bale on loan
Regulatory conflicts should be addressed before setting LPG price, say stakeholders
UK FM's bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
'Free Dhaka city from stray dogs by December'
FBCCI President mourns death of Ahmed Shafi
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
Council will decide who will be the next ameer of Hefazat-e Islam: Babunagari
Most Read News
Bangladeshi jailed for offering police bribe in Malaysia
Narayanganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies
Significance of school meal in Bangladesh
32 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
Allama Shafi's body taken to Hathazari Madrasa
Dhaka bus counter manager stabbed dead
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll climbs to 33
President, PM condole death of Shafi
3 bike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft