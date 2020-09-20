Monno Ceramic opens show room at Banani





Chairman of Monno Group and Monno Ceramic Afroza Khanam inaugurate the show room, says a press release.

Vice Chairman of Monno Group Moynul Islam, Managing Director of MARS Retails Sumaina Mushfera Alamin, Managing Director of Monno Ceramic Rasheed Mymunul Islam, Businessman, Non Govt. Officials, representatives from different print and electronic media, high officials from Monno Group were also present in the function.

The new product has new design and new shape with high quality and minimum weight, will be available for sale in Banani Show room.

New products are English Bone, Monno Italia and Silk Porcelain and many more.

Founder of Monno Group Harunar Rashid Khan Monno started with printing business.

Monno Group of Industries employed more than 6 thousand workers and officials. Its ceramics products are exported to over 40 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Italy, Brazil, Egypt and many more countries in the world.



























