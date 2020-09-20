

BARVIDA for realistic, forward looking automobile policy

The association demanded for re-evaluating the proposed draft 'Automobile Industry Development Policy 2020,' so the country can can produce 'Made in Bangladesh' brand cars.

However, they said the draft automobile policy was not up to the mark and it should be reviewed and bring some changes to make it fitting with the modern technology and outlook.

BARVIDA opined that the proposed automobile industry policy 2020 will help establishment of merely a screw driving industry which will produce substandard cars.

This will compel customers to use substandard cars as they would be compelled to buy those cars from the local manufacturers.

BARVIDA thinks if the proposed policy to produce cars in the country is adopted, then the option of export of the cars from the country should also be incorporated in the policy so that a healthy and competitive business environment can be practiced in the domestic car markets.

These observation came up at a press conference organised by BARVIDA at the ERF auditorium on Saturday. BARVIDA President Abdul Haque made a power point presentation at the event after the welcome address rendered by BARVIDA Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam.

Former BARVIDA Presidents Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and Md. Abdul Hamid Sharif, Vice President 2 Mohd.Saiful Islam Samrat and Executive Members Abu Hossain Bhuiya (Ranu) and Md. Yunus Ali also spoke on the occasion.

BARVIDA leaders at the event greeted the initiative of formulating the Automobile Industry Development Policy 2020. They said thery were always in favour of establishing sector based new industries in the country.

BARVIDA Organizing Secretary Khandaker Abdul Mumin (Pappu), Cultural Secretary Benazir Ahmed and the Executive Members Syed Jaglul Hossain, Md. Ziaul Islam, Kawser Hamid, Md. Anisur Rahman Khan and Md. Mahbubur Rahman, among others, attended the event.



They said the proposed policy is contradictory to the existing industrial policy of the country. It will just allow proposed companies to import of parts and components to assemble those here in to cars and stop importing Completely Built Up vehicles.

They said the country's automobile market is still small with and only 20,00o units of car sold annually so the car manufacturing companies may be financially viable.

They said car importers are strong sources of revenue as the y pay the highest 826 percent and lowest 127 percent tariff and taxes on import of cars.



























