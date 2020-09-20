Ibn Sina to pay 38.5pc cash dividend





The dividend recommendation came at a meeting of the board of directors of the company held on Thursday.

The final approval of the dividend will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on November 12 at 9:30am through digital platform, according to an official disclosure on Friday. The record date is October 12, 2020. The company has also reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 12.43 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 which was Tk 10.76 in the same period of the previous year. The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 56.74 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 which was Tk 47.32 for the year ended June 30, 2019. The consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 14.08 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against Tk 13.87 for the same period of the previous year. The pharmaceutical company disbursed 30 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2019. Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1989, closed at Tk 252.30, on Thursday, the last trading session of the week.



















































