Murder case filed over recovery of 2 sisters’ bodies in Rangpur





The deceased were paternal cousins Sumaiya Akhter Mim, 16, daughter of Moksedul Islam and Zannatul Mawa, 14, daughter of Mominul Islam of Madhya Ganeshpur area in the city.

Mominul Islam, father of slain Zannatul Mawa, filed the case with Kotwali police station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, police recovered bodies of Sumaiya hanging with a ceiling fan in her bedroom at her house and of Zannatul lying on the floor there at 3:00pm on Friday.

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Detective Branch) of RpMP Uttam Prasad Pathok confirmed the filing of the murder case.

"We are trying to find out the root causes of the murders and the matter will be clear soon after getting the postmortem report," Pathok said, adding that relatives and other suspects were questioned and evidence seized from the crime scene.

"The investigation is being conducted considering several aspects to unearth the real motive into the double murders by collecting concrete information that will be revealed at a press conference soon," he added.

Talking to BSS at 5:10 pm today, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) of RpMP Shahidullah Kawser said police have already indentified the 'criminals' behind the murders possibly after rape of at least one of the two slain sisters.

"Conclusive comments might be made in this connection soon after receiving the postmortem reports as we have found out adequate reasons behind the double murders during investigation," Kawser added.

Sumaiya passed in the last Dakhil examinations from nearby Mulatol Aliya Madrasha and her cousin Zannatul was a student of class seven at nearby Bir Muktijoddha Tayebur Rahman High School in the city.















RANGPUR, Sept 19: A murder case was filed on Saturday in connection with the recovery of bodies of two teenage sisters, who were cousins, in Madhya Ganeshpur area of Rangpur metropolis.The deceased were paternal cousins Sumaiya Akhter Mim, 16, daughter of Moksedul Islam and Zannatul Mawa, 14, daughter of Mominul Islam of Madhya Ganeshpur area in the city.Mominul Islam, father of slain Zannatul Mawa, filed the case with Kotwali police station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Penal Code.Earlier, police recovered bodies of Sumaiya hanging with a ceiling fan in her bedroom at her house and of Zannatul lying on the floor there at 3:00pm on Friday.Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Detective Branch) of RpMP Uttam Prasad Pathok confirmed the filing of the murder case."We are trying to find out the root causes of the murders and the matter will be clear soon after getting the postmortem report," Pathok said, adding that relatives and other suspects were questioned and evidence seized from the crime scene."The investigation is being conducted considering several aspects to unearth the real motive into the double murders by collecting concrete information that will be revealed at a press conference soon," he added.Talking to BSS at 5:10 pm today, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) of RpMP Shahidullah Kawser said police have already indentified the 'criminals' behind the murders possibly after rape of at least one of the two slain sisters."Conclusive comments might be made in this connection soon after receiving the postmortem reports as we have found out adequate reasons behind the double murders during investigation," Kawser added.Sumaiya passed in the last Dakhil examinations from nearby Mulatol Aliya Madrasha and her cousin Zannatul was a student of class seven at nearby Bir Muktijoddha Tayebur Rahman High School in the city.