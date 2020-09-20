Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:58 AM
latest
Home News

Murder case filed over recovery of 2 sisters’ bodies in Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Sept 19: A murder case was filed on Saturday in connection with the recovery of bodies of two teenage sisters, who were cousins, in Madhya Ganeshpur area of Rangpur metropolis.
The deceased were paternal cousins Sumaiya Akhter Mim, 16, daughter of Moksedul Islam and Zannatul Mawa, 14, daughter of Mominul Islam of Madhya Ganeshpur area in the city.
Mominul Islam, father of slain Zannatul Mawa, filed the case with Kotwali police station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Penal Code.
Earlier, police recovered bodies of Sumaiya hanging with a ceiling fan in her bedroom at her house and of Zannatul lying on the floor there at 3:00pm on Friday.
Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Detective Branch) of RpMP Uttam Prasad Pathok confirmed the filing of the murder case.
"We are trying to find out the root causes of the murders and the matter will be clear soon after getting the postmortem report," Pathok said, adding that relatives and other suspects were questioned and evidence seized from the crime scene.
"The investigation is being conducted considering several aspects to unearth the real motive into the double murders by collecting concrete information that will be revealed at a press conference soon," he added.
Talking to BSS at 5:10 pm today, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) of RpMP Shahidullah Kawser said police have already indentified the 'criminals' behind the murders possibly after rape of at least one of the two slain sisters.
"Conclusive comments might be made in this connection soon after receiving the postmortem reports as we have found out adequate reasons behind the double murders during investigation," Kawser added.
Sumaiya passed in the last Dakhil examinations from nearby Mulatol Aliya Madrasha and her cousin Zannatul was a student of class seven at nearby Bir Muktijoddha Tayebur Rahman High School in the city.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Female chromosomes offer resilience to Alzheimer's
Researchers discover a specific brain circuit damaged by social isolation during childhood
Alligator on gas snaps up Ig Nobel prize
Murder case filed over recovery of 2 sisters’ bodies in Rangpur
Hatchery creates hope among freshwater prawn farmers
Scientists find world’s oldest sperm in Myanmar amber
Toronto seeks to save oak tree older than Canada
Emissions may add 40cm sea level rise by 2100, experts warn


Latest News
Russia's new COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time in two months
India arrests nine Al-Qaeda militants planning 'terrorist attacks'
Tottenham re-sign Gareth Bale on loan
Regulatory conflicts should be addressed before setting LPG price, say stakeholders
UK FM's bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
'Free Dhaka city from stray dogs by December'
FBCCI President mourns death of Ahmed Shafi
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
Council will decide who will be the next ameer of Hefazat-e Islam: Babunagari
Most Read News
Bangladeshi jailed for offering police bribe in Malaysia
Narayanganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies
Significance of school meal in Bangladesh
32 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
Allama Shafi's body taken to Hathazari Madrasa
Dhaka bus counter manager stabbed dead
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll climbs to 33
President, PM condole death of Shafi
3 bike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft