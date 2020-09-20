Video
WASA MD Taqsem likely to get extension

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The board of directors of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) has given its consent to extend the tenure of its Managing Director Taqsem A Khan for three more years.
However, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will take the final decision on his further extension.
Once his tenure is extended further, he will be the first man to serve the authority for 14 consecutive years at a time despite having several allegations of misusing power and misappropriation.
According to WASA sources, proposal of extending the job tenure of the engineer for three more years was cleared in the meeting of the board of directors held on Saturday at the DWASA office at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka.
Board member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin
chaired the meeting in absence of its Chairman Abdur Rashid Sarker who died on September 10 this year.
After the meeting, board member Saban Mahmud, also Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), told reporters that the board had cleared the proposal to extend his job tenure for three more years.
It would be forwarded to the LGRD Ministry and they will finalize the proposal.
If the ministry agrees, the proposal will be tabled before the Prime Minister. If she gives her nod, he will be recruited in the post for the fifth consecutive tenures.
He was appointed to the post in 2009 for the first time. Later, his job was extended three more times. His present tenure will expire on October 14 this year.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
