Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:58 AM
latest
Home Front Page

UNO Wahida made OSD, her husband transferred

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Wahida Khanam, Ghora-ghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Dinajpur, has been made officer on special duty (OSD) on Saturday.
Her husband Mezbaul Hossain, who was working as a UNO in Rangpur's Pirganj, has also been transferred as senior assistant secretary in the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health in Dhaka.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.
Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali, 60, were attacked with a hammer at the UNO's official residence on September 2 night.
After sustaining serious injuries, she is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital at Agargaon in Dhaka.
The latest police investigation into the incident has revealed that a fourth class employee named Md. Rabiul Islam of UNO Wahida Khanam's office carried out the attack. He is currently on police remand. Earlier, RAB informed that the UNO was attacked for the purpose of theft.   -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dowry related violence rises amid pandemic
WASA MD Taqsem likely to get extension
UNO Wahida made OSD, her husband transferred
40 lakh students fear session jam
coronavirus update bangladesh
Onion trucks start entering Hili, Sonamasjid ports
Mayors urge EC not to hold municipal polls amid Covid-19
Full-fledged bodies to revamp AL: Nasim


Latest News
Russia's new COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time in two months
India arrests nine Al-Qaeda militants planning 'terrorist attacks'
Tottenham re-sign Gareth Bale on loan
Regulatory conflicts should be addressed before setting LPG price, say stakeholders
UK FM's bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
'Free Dhaka city from stray dogs by December'
FBCCI President mourns death of Ahmed Shafi
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
Council will decide who will be the next ameer of Hefazat-e Islam: Babunagari
Most Read News
Bangladeshi jailed for offering police bribe in Malaysia
Narayanganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies
Significance of school meal in Bangladesh
32 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
Allama Shafi's body taken to Hathazari Madrasa
Dhaka bus counter manager stabbed dead
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll climbs to 33
President, PM condole death of Shafi
3 bike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft