UNO Wahida made OSD, her husband transferred





Her husband Mezbaul Hossain, who was working as a UNO in Rangpur's Pirganj, has also been transferred as senior assistant secretary in the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health in Dhaka.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali, 60, were attacked with a hammer at the UNO's official residence on September 2 night.

After sustaining serious injuries, she is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital at Agargaon in Dhaka.

The latest police investigation into the incident has revealed that a fourth class employee named Md. Rabiul Islam of UNO Wahida Khanam's office carried out the attack. He is currently on police remand. Earlier, RAB informed that the UNO was attacked for the purpose of theft. -Agencies















